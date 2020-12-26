By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former BBNaija housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata have tied the nuptial knot.

Khafi previously confirmed that she and her housemate lover, Gedoni already had their court wedding at the Ikoyi Registry on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

She took to her Instagram today to announce publicly that she and her lover have married.

The reality star expressed excitement about her marital status saying that even though the worst thing happened to her this year, the best also happened.

The worst thing was the murder of her brother in London.

“The worst thing happened this year but through the tears and sorrow the best also happened too, and that is signing on the dotted line to spending the rest of my life with you.

Exactly a year ago, the reality star announced her engagement on Instagram saying she said yes as she got the best Christmas gift.