By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big and bold Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has spoken on how she takes or reacts to some body-shaming comments by social media users on chubby women.

The 43-year-old actress in an interview with Saturday beats said some of the derogatory comments by netizens could cause some people to be depressed, and even commit suicide, but that she would not let that happen to her.

Badmus noted that she did not come into the entertainment industry with a skinny body, hence she cannot allow negative comments about her body to get to her.

She said: “It is not everything I can talk about but sometimes, some things get to me. I have developed a tough skin over time but I am also human. When things become overwhelming, I have to express myself and pour out my thoughts. Everyone has a threshold on different matters. The way people go about body shaming is hilarious. I did not come into the industry as a skinny girl. I have always been a chubby girl. It is now when I am trimming down that the comments are coming.

“I know I have not seen the end of this and I cannot control people’s opinions. However, I think it is important to caution body shamers.

Badmus also noted that the pressure that comes with body-shaming is sometimes too much for some persons to bear, hence it should be stopped. Badmus said it is a wonder to see how social media feel they can lecture people how to leave their lives.

The actress also lambasted bloggers who always look out for trolls on celebrities, feeding on their negativity.

“The pressure that comes with these things is too much and could lead to depression. I tell people that I can never be depressed, no matter how much they troll me. I would rather put my energy into partying. But, some people cannot handle it.

“For instance, the only reason bloggers pick up one’s story is when they notice that a fan has slandered one or made uncouth comments and one replied. Some people then go to the comments section to laugh. They feed on that negativity. Families and society also need to be more considerate because they are guilty too. Some family members play around it by calling one ‘Orobo (fat)’.

Speaking on how she handles the situation and deals with the online negativity, she said; “I just tell people to leave me alone. Some of the responses I gave to hateful comments about my weight were not because they got to me to the point of committing suicide. It was just to shut up toxic people.

“People on social media feel they have a right to talk to one in certain ways. You need to see the volume of messages I get every time,” she added.