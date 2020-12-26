By Taiwo Okanlawon

Shemar Moore, American actor and the lead character in CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” series has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 50-year-old actor revealed this on Instagram on Thursday, December 24.

Shemar disclosed that he first thought it was food poisoning till he underwent the test.

He wrote; “I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose … I feel fine now.

“I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!!” he added. “My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”

He ended his Instagram post by writing;

“I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!!”