Founder of Silverbird Group and politician, Ben Murray-Bruce on Friday, December 25, 2020, mourned the demise of ace Nigerian filmmaker, Chico Ejiro.

The ex-lawmaker took to his Twitter page send his condolence message to Nollywood and the family of the deceased.

He wrote: “I mourn the death of Nollywood legend and filmmaker, Chico Ejiro. My condolences to his family, the Nollywood family and all the love ones he left behind. May his soul rest in peace.”

PM News reported that the veteran Nollywood filmmaker passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to reports, Chico Ejiro died from a seizure a few hours after he concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.

Narrating events that happened prior to his death, a close source said, “He was ill about five weeks ago and he was rushed to a hospital in Surulere where he was placed on admission. After about a week, he was discharged and he went back home to recuperate.

“From what he said, he had high blood pressure that led to some heart complications. He was recuperating and got better. He even started a production that he was shooting about four days ago but he was not fully involved.

“He was just like the supervising director. He will go to the location and supervise them, so, we all felt that he was good. Although he kept saying that he had not gotten back to his full health; he was still very weak. We were shocked about his death because he was even talking to some of his friends till late last night. I learned he died about 2 am this morning.”