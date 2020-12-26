By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Troubled Arsenal bounced back to winning ways on Saturday, thrashing Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium to reduce the pressure on Coach Mikel Arteta.

Arteta needed a win to save his job, and playing against Chelsea was never going to be easy, but the Arsenal lads gave their best and carried the day.

Arsenal had not won in seven games since November 1, piling pressure on Arteta to deliver or get fired.

The gunners opened scoring on 34 minutes through a penalty converted by Alexandre Lacazette.

He won the battle of wits and sent an unstoppable penalty past Edouard Mendy into the bottom right corner.

Arsenal double their lead on 44 minutes through Granit Xhaka, who scored a goal from the resulting free kick, sending it into the top right corner.

It was 3-0 for Arsenal on 56 minutes.

Bukayo Saka collected a precise pass and fired a shot towards the top left corner, bouncing in off the post. The goalkeeper was helpless.

Chelsea fought back with Tammy Abraham’s goal on 85 minutes.

The Chelsea striker got on the end of a delightful cross and sent the ball inside the right post.

The goal came under VAR review and the decision was that it was a goal.

On added time, Chelsea got a penalty to come back into the game but a poor Jorginho’s kick was saved by Bernd Leno.