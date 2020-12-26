By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe, the Corps Commandant, Ekiti State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, has deployed some personnel of the security outfit across the state to guarantee a hitch-free end-of-year celebration.

The Amotekun personnel according to Komolafe, were in charge of major roads in the state in order to ward off criminal elements who might want to capitalise on the season to attack people.

In a statement on Friday, the corps commandant advised residents to celebrate Christmas and New Year with caution.

“The people of Ekiti should celebrate with caution and I would advise that all of us look at security as everybody’s business. Nobody can secure you more than yourself. No matter the level of security arrangement, individuals must do their own part,” he said.