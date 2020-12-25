By Benson Michael

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Friday lamented the death of father of former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Rabiu’s father, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso died on Friday.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, the former President described the late patriarch as a trusted sage and great community leader.

Dr. Jonathan also prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.

In the message, the former President said further: “I condole with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the entire Kwankwaso family on the passing on of their patriarch, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso, who died at the age of 93.

“Late Musa Kwankwanso was a great man and community leader whose wisdom and candour served as a moral compass for the good people of his domain and many others in Kano state.

“He will be remembered by those who knew him closely for his diligence and leadership skills.

“May God console the entire Kwankwaso family and grant his soul eternal rest.”