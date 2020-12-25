By Xinhua

South Africa Deputy President David Mabuza has called on the people to help fight the second wave of COVID-19..

In his Christmas message on Thursday, Mabuza said the people did well to contain the first wave of the disease.

“There is no doubt that this 2020 Christmas period is no ordinary festive season. The year 2020 has been like no other in the recent past”, Mabuza noted.

“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about hardship, disruptions and pain in our lives,”

“It is not rosy to some families this year because of COVID-19, he said,

He added that the world is grappling with COVID-19 that disrupts lives and economies worldwide.

“This nation shall rise again as long as we all stand up and work together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current resurgence and rise in infections continue to demand our collective commitment and adherence to all COVID-19 protocols and regulations,” he said.

South Africa reported 14,305 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national total to 968,563, said the health department.

With 326 more deaths registered, the national death toll rose to 25,983.