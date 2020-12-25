By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A suspected member of the gang that abducted the Mrs Jumoke Babalola-Oludele, sister to Oyo State House of Assembly Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Sunkanmi Babalola has been arrested by the police.

Oyo State commissioner of police, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonu, disclosed this on Friday in a statement signed by the PRO, Olugbenga Fadeyi.

Jumoke Babalola-Oludele was kidnapped on Monday night around Oniguguri junction, beside Lion of Judah, Iyana Church, Monatan area, Ibadan. She was returning home from her shop while she was kidnapped.

According to the CP, the arrested suspect is being quizzed to obtain information that could enable them to secure Oludele’s release.

Hon. Sunkanmi Babalola also said that after reporting the kidnap to the police a manhunt has been launched by the family to secure the release of his sister.