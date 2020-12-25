By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Christians across Nigeria to celebrate this year’s Christmas with a resolve to continue to strengthen their love for their neighbours.

In a message commemorating the 2020 Christmas celebration, he also commended Christians for playing positive roles in the unification of the country as well as their prayers for a greater Nigeria.

Obasa noted that the prayers of the faithful in Lagos and Nigeria had helped the country, especially in 2020 when the world was humbled by COVID-19.

While congratulating residents of Lagos for being alive to witness the celebration, the Speaker urged them “not to take God’s grace in their lives for granted by flouting the protocols against Coronavirus.

“It is no longer news that COVID-19 resurfaced at a time we were all heaving a sigh of relief. This time, the cases recorded daily is a cause for concern.

“In spite of the growing fear, however, the fact is that we can individually play our parts by adhering strictly to all the guidelines for our collective protection.

“Therefore, as we celebrate, we should be mindful of our actions and be conscious of our environment.

“We should also remember those who are in need knowing that Jesus lived, preached and practised love.

“Let us remember Matthew 25 verse 14: ‘The king will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me’,” the Speaker advised.