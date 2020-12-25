Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has launched new tirades against the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying it has failed Nigerians.

He even claimed that he rebuffed persuasions to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party.

He did not specifically say the pressure came from APC.

But he said he turned down the overtures because he is a man of character.

Wike spoke Thursday at the inauguration of Chief Orabule Adiele Road, Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor LGA of the state.

The road formerly known as Aker-Base Road was rebuilt with concrete.

It was commissioned by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of neighbouring Abia State.

Governor Wike said it was unimaginable to think that he will quit a party that continues to hold the promise of good leadership for the country, and remains the only hope for Nigerians who are also waiting to vote it into power in 2023.

He said he has refused to be quiet over the wrongs and inabilities of the ruling APC, because of the need to strengthen the confidence of Nigerians in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“PDP is a party that Nigerians want. No matter all the intimidation, it will not work.

“We are men of character. When we say something we stand by whatever we have said, not for pecuniary interest.

“If I was that kind of governor, I know how many times people have tried to woo us, we said no. We cannot be wooed. We are here. We started with PDP and will end up with PDP.

“We have no other political party to join because the fate of this country, the hope of Nigerians, solely depend on our party.

“That is why when we talk about our party, we are not talking about any selfish interest. But it is to continue to give Nigerians that hope that Nigeria is waiting for.

“So, when there is any mistake, we shout out. Everybody is hoping that in 2023 PDP should take over the realms of power in this country. Rivers State is already secured for PDP.”

The governor berated Senator James Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who he described as a political harlot.

He said Akpanudoedehe lacks the character to talk about national issues without subjecting it to pecuniary interests.

“The National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) said I am playing to the gallery, and that I am economical with the truth. That, after all, Federal Government has been fighting insecurity and that they gave us bailout money.

“Bailout money is not free money. We are paying back the money. But even if they gave us free money, does it mean that if anything is going wrong, I shouldn’t talk?

“We agree that there’s a problem in the country. Even the governors agreed that they are faced with security challenges. Yes, you’re overwhelmed with security challenges but whose responsibility is it to fix the security in this country.

“The National Secretary of APC has been a life time governorship aspirant. He has no character; yesterday, he was Tinubu, today he is with Minister of Transportation because he wants to be governor.

“Such characters cannot talk to people like us because we have character. A man without character does not have what it takes. I cannot jump from one place to another simply because you want to be governor by all means.

“Ask him, where did he vote in 2019. He voted for PDP. Let him keep his mouth shut before I will tell APC what he did. People like that shouldn’t talk to us.”

Wike renamed the Aker-Base Road as Chief Orabule Adiele in honour of an illustrious son of the Rumuolumeni community and said he will continue to develop infrastructure in the area because of their support to his governorship.

Governor Wike also announced that the Nkpor-Mgbuosimini road has been re-awarded to Lubrick Construction company and work will commence in 2021.

In inaugurating the road, Governor Ikpeazu described Wike as a brand, an icon, and symbol of everything good and a blessing to Nigeria.

He said using concrete pavements in road construction is with the understanding that it is the best for the topography and designed to last and urged the people to utilise the road with good care.

Rivers State Commissioner for Works Hon. Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the poor state of the road impeded movement and frustrated commerce.

Respite has come to both residents and companies that operate in the area.