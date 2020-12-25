By Polycarp Auta

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the demise of Sheikh Ahmed Lemu, who died at the age of 91.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, said this in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), Dr Makut Macham, in Jos on Friday.

Lalong described the demise of the renowned Minna-based Islamic Scholar as a “great loss” to the nation.

He said the deceased, the first Grand Khadi of Niger, made his mark as a model who fostered religious tolerance, cooperation and peaceful coexistence among people of diverse backgrounds.

“Lemu’s mediation efforts have assisted in the reconciliation and peace-building, particularly when he was appointed as the Chairman of a Presidential Committee on Post-Election Violence in 2011.

“His deep involvement in Islamic and humanitarian activities, as well as advocacy for the rights of women, had also contributed to the involvement of more women in the development of Nigeria, particularly the Northern region.

“This nation will miss his good works and selfless service,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lalong prayed that God would grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the family he left behind.

NAN