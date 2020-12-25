By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Grindr, a social networking and online dating application for gays, bisexuals, transgender and queer people has ranked Nigeria its third top user.

In the list of the top five users of the app, Morocco and India rank first and second above Nigeria.

Chile ranked fourth and Israel fifth.

Ranked as the top five lowest users are Vietnam, Sweden, Thailand, Peru and South Africa.

The app, however, offered a caveat stating that the data only represents a subsection of users.

Grindr also noted that its community is only a subsection of the global queer community.

According to Grindr, the report is only an informal way to help their users get to know each other better, serve as an ice-breaker for conversations in the app.

“Instead, it’s meant as a fun and informal way to help our users get to know each other better, serve as an ice-breaker for conversations in the app, and provide some insights into Grindr activity trends from the year.