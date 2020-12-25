By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on Nigerians to be united and allow love to rule the country.

In his Christmas speech delivered at the Secretariat of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, the President of MOSOP, said unity was important to reinvigorate patriotism and national development.

Similarly, Nsuke called for love and unity amongst Ogonis to speed up the process of development currently driven by MOSOP in Ogoni through the operations of the Ogoni Development Authority.

Nsuke blamed disunity among Ogonis as part of the reasons the Ogoni Cleanup Program was compromised and obviously failed to achieve its targets.

“Part of the reasons the cleanup program failed was the dereliction on the part of Ogonis who was in the management team of the cleanup to speak out in unity against the unwholesome practices which compromised the integrity of the cleanup process,” he said.

Additionally, Nsuke urged the Ogoni people to stand out strong against injustice and deceit.

According to him, it was necessary for the Ogoni people not to accommodate injustice and be swayed by falsehood which seems to be pervasive in the entire Nigerian society.

He said, if the people will strongly resist evil and falsehood, our country will only get better.

The MOSOP President said he was aware of impostors and compromised individuals who claim to be representing the organisation.

Thereafter, he urged the general public to disregard any claim or communication not emanating from the secretariat of MOSOP in Ogoni or its recognised affiliates all over the world.