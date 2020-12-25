By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie certainly chose the right way to celebrate Christmas on Friday, as she embarked on a photo shoot with her family.

The popular actress took her Instagram page to display photos from her session with her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie and children.

She was decked in red attire with a green ‘gele’ to match.

She then wrote: “Merry Christmas from the Okojies to you and yours! May all the joy, unity and love this season brings be yours today and always!”

In another photos where she was caught kissing her husband, Mercy said “Hold tight to the ones you love! ❤️ Merry Christmas from the Okojies to you and yours.”

In the photo shoot where she was alone, the beautiful actress said “Merry Christmas to you all from this gorgeous lady in red.”

Mercy, born on August 28, 1984, hails from Okene in Kogi State. Born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Mr Daniel Johnson and Mrs Elizabeth Johnson, she is the fourth child in a family of seven.

Right after her secondary education, she auditioned for a role in ‘The Maid’ and subsequently acted in other movies such as ‘Hustlers,’ ‘Baby Oku in America,’ ‘War in the Palace.’

In 2009, she won an award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2009 African Movie Award ceremony for her performance in the movie “Live to Remember”, and Best Actress award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the comedy movie ‘Dumebi the Dirty Girl.’

In December 2011, she was listed as Google’s most searched Nigerian celebrity, a position she also held in 2012. She made her debut as film producer with The Legend of Inikpi.