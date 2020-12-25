By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City have announced that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19.

The English club also revealed that two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Both players and staff have proceeded into isolation according to the club in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine”, the club announced.

Jesus scored the first goal when City on Tuesday whipped Arsenal in the Carabao cup quarter-final.

However, there are no suggestions that any Gunners personnel will be affected by these positive tests.

Jesus and Walker are going to be absent from City’s clash against Newcastle on Saturday.