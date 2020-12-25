By Benson Michael

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three robbery suspects terrorising Ikeja area of the State.

The command also said it has beefed up security during the Yuletide period, especially to apprehend traffic robbers.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on Friday, said the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during one of the command’s undercover operations around Ikeja Area, arrested three suspected traffic robbers in Agidingbi, Ikeja, at about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

“The suspects, on sighting the RRS operatives, took to their heels but were given a hot chase by the police before they were eventually arrested. During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been terrorising and responsible for some traffic robberies and other crimes at Isheri, Ojodu, Berger, Motorways, Agidingbi, Ketu, Alapere and Ogudu,” he said.

The suspects are Damola Ajewole, 17; Omotosho Seyi,19, and Olanrewaju Sunday, 23. Their operational motorcycle and weapons were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspected armed robbers be handed over to the State CID, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.

In the same vein, in order to be proactive and fortify security in Ikorodu and its environs following the speculations or threats of robbery attacks on the residents of Ikorodu, the Commissioner of Police, Odumosu, has ordered the commander RRS, CSP Saheed Egbeyemi and other operational units, including Mobile Police Force, State Intelligence Bureau, CP Monitring Unit, to relocate to Ikorudu.

The operation also involves the Area Commander, Area N, Ijede and all the Divisional Police Officers and their operatives in Ikorodu.

Recently there were speculations that robbers were planning to lay siege and attack the residents of Ikorodu and its environs.

“Premised on the speculations, CP Hakeem Odumosu, swung into action and re-strategised towards providing adequate security in Ikorodu and other parts of the state,” the statement said.