Michael Adeshina

Former Governor of Kano state Rabiu Kwankwaso lost his father, Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, in the early hours of Friday 25th of December 2020.

Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, the Majidadin Kano/Makaman Karaye, died at the age of 93.

He left behind 2 wives, 19 children, and many grandchildren.

However, Kwankwaso’s Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Ali noted that the late Makaman Karaye will be buried by 3 pm on Friday at Miller road, Bompai, Kano.

The family, however, urged sympathisers to offer prayers for the soul of the deceased from home and pleaded that no one should travel from other states due to the security alert raised by security agencies.