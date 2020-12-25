The HAK Air building at Sowemimo street, GRA Ikeja was engulfed by fire in the early hours of Friday.

The two-storey building got burnt as a result of the explosion of the static inverter used in the building, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed.

“Investigation conducted suggests that the fire Started from the Static Inverter used for Solar panel in the building.

The agency got to the scene of the incident and put off the fire alongside effort from Lagos Fire Service.

LASEMA said no casualties were recorded during the incident.