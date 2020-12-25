By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has welcomed back Olisa Metuh, ex-spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from Kuje prison, Abuja.

Metuh was released from prison on Thursday after 10 months following the order of the Appeal Court which quashed the seven years jail term handed over him by a Federal High Court in Abuja because of bias from the judge.

Referring to Metuh’s release, Fayose said tough times don’t last.

The former governor also lambasted Justice Okon Abang who sentenced Metuh, to seven years in prison over N400 million money laundering cased filed against him the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a tweet, the former governor wrote: “Welcome back home Olisa Metuh, tough time don’t last.

“And to Justice Okon Abang, you will one day reap the rewards of the hardship and suffering your miscarriage of justice has made many Nigerians to go through.”

