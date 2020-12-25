French President Emmanuel Macron “no longer shows symptoms of COVID-19 to this day,” the French presidency has announced.

As provided for in the health protocol, the president will therefore be able to end his isolation, said Elysee in a statement on Thursday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, after having a second test on coronavirus which proved negative, is ending his self-isolation, the prime minister’s office announced on the same day.

Macron started working in self-isolation from an official residence outside Paris last Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Castex, considered “contact case” of Macron, also started a seven-day self-isolation last Thursday.