By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on all Nigerians to embrace the joy of Christmas, and keep hope alive, in spite of the challenges that the world is faced with.

In a Christmas message by Rev. Dr Felix Omobude, the National President of the PFN, he expressed appreciation to God for his faithfulness in the lives of Nigerians, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He sympathized with all those who have lost loved ones and prayed for healing for those in recovery and strength for those whose circumstances have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

“That the impact of the virus in Nigeria has not been as devastating as had been projected by experts can only be on account of the grace of God”, he said.

Dr Omobude appealed to all Nigerians to continue to abide by the preventive COVID-19 protocols in the face of different strains identified and a new wave of infections.

Also, he assured that in spite of the economic downturn and wave of insecurity, only God’s plan for Nigeria will prevail.

The PFN president appealed to everyone to Nigerians to extend love towards their neighbours and find a way to eschew all forms of bitterness in shepherding the country towards peace and prosperity.

Thereafter, he called on the Federal Government to do more in addressing the urgent challenges of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

“Our prayer is that, as we celebrate the birth of our saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ, the nation will experience the joy of rebirth in every area of our life as a people. We wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and a fruitful new year” he prayed.