By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Five of the victims that were kidnapped on Tuesday, along the Benin-Auchi road, were on Thursday set free by their abductors after their relatives reportedly paid various sums as ransom.

The kidnappers had placed N5 million ransom on each of the victim, which their respective family members negotiated.

Recall that gunmen had abducted passengers of an Abuja-bound commercial bus.

The police however claimed that only three persons were missing in the incident.

While our correspondent could not ascertain the exact amount paid for the release of each victim, it was, however, gathered that ransom paid by the victims’ families ranged from N800, 000 to N3 million.

A source who is familiar with the case, but chose to remain anonymous, confirmed that about five persons have been freed after paying different fees as ransom.

“It was a horrifying experience for the victims and their families who worked hard to raise the money.

“The victims who are still there might be released soon, as their families are said to be working hard to raise the money to enable their people regain their freedom,” the source added.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment on the issue.