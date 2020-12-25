An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Philippines’ Mindoro region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 144 km, EMSC added.

The temblor, which was also felt in the capital region, registered at magnitude 6.3 at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The centre was traced at Calatagan in Batangas province, according to an initial report from Phivolcs, which said it did not expect damage but warned of aftershocks.

It issued no tsunami warning.

*More later