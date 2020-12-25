Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Ibrahim A. Lamorde is the new head of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

Lamorde, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was recently promoted a DIG.

He was assigned the new portfolio by the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, according to a statement by police spokesman, Commissioner Frank Mba.

The portfolios for four other newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police have have also been announced.

DIG Usman Alkali Baba will now head the Force Criminal Intelligence Department (FCID), while DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo has been assigned Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

DIG Joseph O. Egbunike will head Department of Finance and Administration while DIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed goes to Department of Training and Development.

in a related development, AIG Moses Ambakina Jitoboh, was redeployed from the Border Patrol Section to Acting DIG in-charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

The IGP charged the officers to bring their vast experience and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the Departments to enhance the ongoing reforms and repositioning of the Force.

The postings/redeployments are with immediate effect, said Mba.