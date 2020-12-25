By Abankula

Sixty-six Nigerians have died of COVID-19 complications since 1 December up till 24 December, according to the latest data from NCDC.

The latest six deaths jacked the national death toll to 1, 242, Africa’s ninth largest. fatality level on 1 December was 1,176.

South Africa led the continent’s grim statistics with over 25,983 deaths as at 24 December, out of 968,563 cases.

It was followed by North African countries of Morocco and Egypt with over 7,000 fatalities each.

Tunisia is 4th with 4,324 deaths, Algeria fifth with 2,705 and Ethiopia sixth with 1,882.

Kenya is seventh with 1652 fatalities and Libya eighth with 1399.

According to the COVID-19 daily count reported on Thursday, Lagos registered 316 cases, out of the 1,041 reported

The FCT Abuja posted 210 cases, Kaduna 83 and Plateau 70.

Twenty two states and Abuja logged the new cases, five states more than those that reported 1,133 cases on Wednesday.

NCDC also reported 377 discharged, making the total discharge 69,651.

Active cases have also ballooned to 11,070 out of 81,963 confirmed cases.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases:

Lagos-316

FCT-210

Kaduna-83

Plateau-70

Gombe-56

Oyo-56

Katsina-47

Nasarawa-35

Kano-33

Ogun-21

Rivers-17

Niger-14

Imo-14

Delta-12

Kwara-12

Edo-12

Benue-9

Anambra-8

Taraba-4

Ekiti-4

Ebonyi-6

Bayelsa-1

Sokoto-1

81963 confirmed

69651 discharged

1242 deaths