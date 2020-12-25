For university students, hope of return to classrooms following the suspension of over eight weeks’ strike by university lecturers earlier in the week was again dashed on Friday.

This followed directive by the National Universities Commission, NUC, to Vice-Chancellors that put academic activities in universities should be put on hold for now in compliance with COVID-19 protocol of prohibition of activities involving large gathering of people.

In the directive issued in a circular signed by Chris Maiyaki, its Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), NUC said classrooms, hostel accommodation, conferences and seminars should be suspended in accordance to COVID-19 protocol of prohibition of large gatherings.

It further directed that universities should remain closed pending further directives by FG on the reopening of schools.

“Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country. The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL 13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors to offices,” it said.