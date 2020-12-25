The Kwara Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Deborah Aremu, has commended women in the state for their dedication and perseverance in the face of economic constraints.

Aremu gave the commendation in her Christmas message in Ilorin on Friday.

She commended the women for their support as mothers at home and as public servants in government offices, especially in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the commissioner, many women and girls are being subjected to a series of assault, attack, violence and molestation while performing their lawful duties.

She praised the doggedness of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara at passing and accenting to the Violence against Persons Prohibition Bill; making it a law to protect women against violence.

Aremu also felicitated with Christians on the Christmas celebration, urging them to reflect on the significance of Christmas and imbibe the lessons of the holy season in dealing with their fellow humans.

“I want to use this occasion of Christmas celebration to salute the dedication, commitment and perseverance of our women in the face of enormous difficulties in the outgoing year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic posed a series of challenges to our women, both as mothers at home and civil servants in the government circle, we give God the glory that they have remained resolute and undaunted.

“I call on our women and other residents to continue to emulate the teachings, kindness and humility exhibited by our Lord Jesus Christ.

“It is only with such acts that we can collectively put an end to the challenges of violence against women, insurgency, banditry and killings that have pervaded our land.

“More importantly, as we go about the festivity, I want to remind us to continue to adhere strictly to directives relating to COVID-19 to curb its spread and remain safe and healthy.

“My felicitation on this day goes to our amiable governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazak; our mother, Dr Olufolake AbdulRazaq and the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi.

“Also, to the entire cabinet, members of the Judiciary and Kwara House of Assembly, our Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders”, said the commissioner.

Aremu wished the people of Kwara a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.