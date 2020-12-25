By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

No fewer than four passengers travelling for the Yuletide celebration on Thursday lost their lives in a fatal multiple road crash along the Benin -Ekpoma-Abuja highway, in Edo State.

The crash which occurred near Obagie community, in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state, involved an 18-seater commercial bus, an articulated truck and a Toyota Sienna car.

Other passengers were said to have also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the process.

According to a passenger who was travelling in the Toyota Sienna car behind the Ekpoma-bound bus, the bus driver was trying to avoid a pothole on the road when it had a head on collision with an articulated truck laden with baskets of tomatoes, coming from the opposite direction.

He explained that following the crash, the bus fell on the road, while the Sienna ran into it.

When contacted, the Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Henry Benemesia, confirmed the incident.

He attributed the crash to over-speeding and dangerous overtaking on the part of the commercial bus driver.