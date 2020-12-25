By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and actress, Gifty Powers has welcomed her second child with a new partner.

The reality star announced that she welcomed the baby boy in September, with the hashtag #Septemberboy.

Gifty took to her official social media handle on Friday, to share the good news that she has given birth to her second child.

The baby arrives three years after she gave birth to her first daughter, Alisha.

Sharing photos of her newborn son on IG, she wrote;

“Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you. You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again. You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son.

“I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson.

Merry Christmas from my son and i.

Love Mom.

**** Alisha’s little brother. who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister. This life. #motherOf2 #Girl&Boy #SeptemberBoy

In another post, Gifty wrote: “Being a mother is the most valuable gift, when you have it, treasure it and never let go❤️. I do not compete with anyone, all I care about is my Family, and not ”talkers”.. FAMILY is bae✌️…..