Armed bandits sneaked into the Galadimawa Market, in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, and killed two vigilantes, five others.

330 bags of maize were also burnt by the bandits.

According to Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, the tragic incident happened at about 4 pm on Wednesday evening.

A statement released by Aruwan on Thursday identified the two vigilantes killed as Yusuf Magaji Iyatawa

and Dabo Bafillace.

While running for safety, the five citizens killed include:

1. Danjuma Haladu

2. Shuaibu Isyaku

3. Isyaku Adamu

4. Shehu Dalhatu

5. Musa Haruna Kerawa

A commercial trailer driver, one Alhaji Yusuf Tumburku who had just loaded 330 bags of maize belonging to a trader, Alhaji Hamza Ungwan Lalle Giwa, also had his vehicle and the grains burnt to ashes.

One other car was also burnt by the armed bandits.

However, Aruwan noted that security agencies comprising the police and troops gave the armed bandits a hot pursuit while they escaped out of the general area.

He added that the ground troops are still carrying out clearance operations in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and commended the military and police for neutralizing some of the armed bandits.

The Governor charged locals in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas of Giwa local government to continue to volunteer useful information to the government and security agencies.