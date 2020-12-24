Lagosians storm the Ile-Epo market in preparation for Christmas despite increased prices. Photo by Nimot Sulaimon

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Residents of Agbado-Oke-Odo in Lagos State, are groaning over increased food prices in the market as they prepare for Christmas.

A PM Correspondent who was at Ile-Epo market monitored the strained bargaining between vendors and buyers.

Despite the increased prices, the market was filled to capacity, as traders violated COVID-19 protocols.

However, due to the reopening of the Seme border, the price of a bag of rice has been relatively reduced. A bag which usually sold for N24,000 now sells for N21,000.

No social distancing protocols observed at Ile-Epo market. Photo by Nimot Sulaimon

When asked if the Yuletide season affected prices, Mr. Nurudeen Adamu, a trader responded, saying that there is no fixed price for perishables. He said it didn’t matter whether there were festivities or not.

”I woke up early at about 3:00 am to buy cheaper goods, but a basket of tomatoes is being sold between N13,000 to N16,000.

”A small sack of Scotch bonnet is now N8,000 while a sack of cabbage goes for N13,000.

”The worst is onions. A sack of onions used to be N17,000 but since October, we buy it at either N35,000 or N40,000. So, the price changes all the time, not Christmas ” Nurudeen concluded.

Mrs. Margaret Oyedun who was at the market to buy foodstuffs complained that vendors at Ile-Epo sell at costlier prices than those at Iyana-Iba market.

Meanwhile, both market vendors and buyers disregarded social distancing rules. Majority didn’t wear their face masks.