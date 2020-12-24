By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist Yemi Eberechi Alade, known professionally as Yemi Alade, releases the official video for her song “Deceive” featuring Rudeboy, off the “Empress” album.

The video which has already garnered 394,000 plus YouTube views, after it dropped on December 23rd 2020, was directed by Clarence Peters, and it is currently trending at number 10.

“Deceive” stars multiple award winning Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello, who played the role of a marriage councilor in the visual.

Alade won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014.