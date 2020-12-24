Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs.

EU commission chief Von Der Leyen and Michel Barnier, EU chief Brexit negotiator confirmed the agreement.

Ahead of British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s press conference, a Downing Street source said: “Deal is done.”

“We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters.”

“The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK.

“We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU.”

“We have delivered this great deal for the entire United Kingdom in record time, and under extremely challenging conditions, which protects the integrity of our internal market and Northern Ireland’s place within it,” the source said.