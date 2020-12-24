By Agency Reporter

The UN human rights office has deplored U.S. President Donald Trump pardons for four security guards from the private military firm Blackwater.

The men were convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that pardoning them contributes to impunity.

She also said the pardon has the effect of emboldening others to commit such crimes in the future.

The statement stressed that these four individuals were given sentences ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment, including on charges of first-degree murder.

“By investigating these crimes and completing legal proceedings, the U.S. complied with its obligations under international law,” the statement said.

It said victims of gross human rights violations have the right to see perpetrators receive punishments proportionate to the severity of their conduct.

The UN human rights office calls on the United States to renew its commitment to fighting impunity for gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law, as well as to uphold its obligations to ensure accountability for such crimes.

According to media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted full pardon to 15 people, including the four Blackwater security guards.

On Wednesday, Trump announced pardons for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone.

The pardons sweept away the most important convictions under the long-running Russia election probe.

Trump also issued a pardon for Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

More pardons are anticipated as Trump faces the end of his presidency on Jan. 20.

The announcement came just after Trump arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, for the holiday season, with Jared Kushner on the Air Force One flight with him.

Trump has now pardoned 26 individuals and commuted part or all of the sentences of an additional three people.

A commutation removes the punishment but leaves the conviction in place.