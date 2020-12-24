Tiwa Savage and her ex-husband Tee Billz, with real name Tuji Balogun, recently gave their son Jamil the best Christmas gift.

The popular showbiz promoter visited his son, who was with Tiwa in Dubai.

Tiwa shared the emotional moment and thanked Tee Billz for surprising their son.

“Truly priceless @teebillz323 thank you for surprising @officialjamilbalogun and giving him his best Christmas gift,” she wrote.

Watch the beautiful moment below:

Savage was married to Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun.

On 23 November 2013, the couple held their traditional marriage at the Ark in Lekki while their white wedding was held on 26 April 2014 at the Armani Hotel in Dubai.

They separated in 2016 after Tee Billz accused Tiwa of infidelity.

However, Tiwa Savage, in a 45-minute interview extensively addressed her husband’s lengthy social media posts regarding their marriage.

She debunked her husband’s infidelity claims and accused him of financial recklessness, drug addiction, and abandonment. Tiwa added that the marriage was over.