French Ligue 1 soccer champions Paris Saint Germain have sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel.
According to French paper L’Equipe and German paper Bild, former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is touted to replace him.
Thursday, December 24, 2020 12:13 pm | Sports | 0 Comment(s)
French Ligue 1 soccer champions Paris Saint Germain have sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel.
According to French paper L’Equipe and German paper Bild, former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is touted to replace him.
What do you think?