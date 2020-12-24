The Benue Police Command has said that unknown gunmen attacked and killed three Police officers at the residence of the Katsina-Ala Local Government Chairman, Mr Alfred Atera.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, who disclosed this in Makurdi, on Thursday, said the incident took place in the early hours of today.
Anene confirmed that Atera was not hurt in the incident and investigation into the matter had already begun.
NWIKE did you hear that? Three police officers killed in Benue.Who killed them? IPOB members? Certainly not. Why haven’t soldiers been drafted to the area where they were killed? NWIKE NWIKE NWIKE. How many times did i call you? You will NEVER reap the fruits of your two sons. They will die unsung and unwept. The parents you killed their sons in OBIGBO ( OYIGBO) have put a heavy curse on your family.