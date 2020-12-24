The Benue Police Command has said that unknown gunmen attacked and killed three Police officers at the residence of the Katsina-Ala Local Government Chairman, Mr Alfred Atera.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, who disclosed this in Makurdi, on Thursday, said the incident took place in the early hours of today.

Anene confirmed that Atera was not hurt in the incident and investigation into the matter had already begun.