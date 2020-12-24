By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three persons, Destiny Osa, Etim Zion and Samuel Jeremiah, in connection with the murder of a yet-to-be-identified female trader in Orhiomwon local Government area of the state.

It was gathered that the three suspects accosted the woman who was on her way to the market, dispossessed her of the sum of N30,000 before dragging her into a nearby bush, where they took turn to rape her and later left her with life threatening injuries.

The woman was said to have died as a result of the injuries she sustained while she was being defiled by her assailants.

The body of the woman has since been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary for autopsy and further investigation.

Sources had it that some persons who were working on their farm heard the woman screaming, but could not find her when they got to the scene because the suspects had dragged her further into the bush.

The suspects were, however, given away by a shirt belonging to one of them, which was found in the area where the incident took place.

The shirt was later identified to belong to Destiny Osa, who was subsequently arrested by the locals and handed over to men of the Ugo Police Division, who, in turn, handed him over to men of the Anti Kidnapping And Cyber Crime Unit of the State Police Command for further Investigation.

Osa, who confessed to the police how they attacked, robbed, raped and murdered the woman in the bush at about 7 am, led the police and another investigative team to the bush area where the woman was gang raped.

He later took the police to arrest the other two members of the gang, both from Akwa Ibom state, but resident in the area.

The woman’s hair attachment and her clothe (wrapper) were recovered by the Team of police investigators, at the scene of the crime.

When contacted, Edo state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said, no one had come to identify the the body of the female trader.

Nwabuzor who assured that the three suspects would be charged to court for prosecution, advised anyone whose family member left home since Saturday 19 December 2020 to Evbuosa around Obozogbe in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo state and had not returned home to contact the office of the Anti Kidnapping/Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo state police command in Benin city.