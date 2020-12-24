The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde on Thursday went round Saki to commission some projects of Oyo State Agricbusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) Headquarter.
Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (middle); Executive Adviser on Agricbusiness, Mr Debo Akande (left) and Managing Director, Integrated Builders Limited, Engr Kayode Adelekun during the inspection of redevelopment project of Oyo State Agricbusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) Headquarter, Saki. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (second right); Executive Adviser on Agricbusiness, Mr Debo Akande (left); Chairman Saki West Local Government, Mr Owolabi Mudasiru (second left) and Managing Director, Integrated Builders Limited, Engr Kayode Adelekun during the inspection of redevelopment project of Oyo State Agricbusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) Headquarter, Saki. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (middle); Executive Adviser on Agricbusiness, Mr Debo Akande (second right); Chairman Saki West Local Government, Mr Owolabi Mudasiru (left); House of Assembly member, representing Saki West, State constituency, Hon Julius Okedoyin (second left) and Managing Director, Integrated Builders Limited, Engr Kayode Adelekun during the inspection of redevelopment project of Oyo State Agricbusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) Headquarter, Saki. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (second right); Project Manger, Engr Femi James (left); Chairman Saki West Local Government, Mr Owolabi Mudasiru (third left); House of Assembly member, representing Saki West State constituency, Hon Julius Okedoyin (second left) and others during the inspection of ongoing construction of Saki Township Stadium, Saki. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
