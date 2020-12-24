By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Oseloka Obaze, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2017 Anambra election, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Obaze, also a former Secretary to Anambra Government (SSG), announced COVID-19 status in a statement on Thursday in Awka.

He said he went for a pre-travel test and the result showed he was positive for the virus.

The former SSG said he had quarantined himself and called on those he came in contact with recently to also self-isolate.

“I underwent a routine pre-travel COVID-19 test on Tuesday and today, I received the result, which indicated that I tested positive for COVID-19.

“Prior to that, I had no symptoms whatsoever and was disciplined about my COVID-19 preventive protocols.

“At the moment, I’m quarantining and following the recommended treatment regiments.

“I have reached out to those I might have been in contact with recently to inform them to self-isolate. COVID-19 is real. I urge everyone to take it seriously,’’ he stated.

NAN