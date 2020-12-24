By Taiwo Okanlawon

Otunba Akin Alabi, a Nigerian lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara constituency of Oyo State in the Federal House of Representatives is is currently the top trend on Twitter Nigeria because of his health center photos.

The lawmaker is getting quite the backlash on social media platform, Twitter, after sharing pictures of newly renovated health center in Ajiwogbo, Ibadan.

“Almost done. Health Center, Ajiwogbo, Ibadan,” the legislator flaunted the pictures.

Almost done. Health Center, Ajiwogbo, Ibadan. pic.twitter.com/7YBL59afLX — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) December 23, 2020

However, most Twitter users were far from impressed. See their reactions:

My only concern with this project is that an Ibadan bricklayer can pull a better structure off. Why give the contract to an Abuja person when you could have given it to someone from your constituency? Anyways, good job but try & build a bigger Primary healthcare centre elsewhere — Kelz (@Edward_Onoriode) December 24, 2020

Thought I was the only one thinking same thing, make e no be like I been Dey expect more!

Hope he visits there when he is sick though! — Denzyl#Endbadgovernance (@bossdenxy) December 24, 2020

In a Primary Healthcare Centre? — Àdùkẹ́ Ìbàdàn (@Dammielawlar) December 24, 2020

The living room in his house is probably bigger than this community health center. Nigerian sha like to dey celebrate rubbish and baba go dey form motivational speaker — Jdahyor (@jdahyor) December 23, 2020

Aswearugud — ADEDOTUN SHERUBAWON (@Fourfaze) December 24, 2020

Na so we see am o — Donald (@Officialdonkan) December 24, 2020

Akin Alabi built a poultry farm and called it health center https://t.co/xu6l5Dsb9f pic.twitter.com/JWgfx6fP4m — Duke of Africa (@Allezamani) December 24, 2020

First picture is a Health Care Centre in South Calgary, Alberta Canada. Second picture is a Health Care Centre is South West, Ibadan Nigeria. The mediocrity of our politicians is legendary and Akin Alabi is no exception. pic.twitter.com/E0ptyzyaym — Charles (@ceonigeria_) December 24, 2020

Health center New Toilet

By Akin Alabi. By Desmond Elliot Lagos is in good hands. pic.twitter.com/fllL3T526I — 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕒𝕝𝕒 𝕁𝕟𝕣. (@kusssman) December 24, 2020

Akin Alabi built Health center like another branch of NairaBET Shop

Dfkm — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) December 24, 2020

Akin Alabi joined politics during an era of a whole new different generation. We are not mediocres & will never celebrate mediocrity. Why would you build a first aid box and expect us to clap for you? Are we a joke to you?? That box he built, will he visit it for medical help? — CHISOM (@_PLICE) December 24, 2020

Did Akin Alabi compare how big some bet9ja shops are to that malam kiosk he is calling health centre?? — Omo Kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) December 24, 2020

So Akin Alabi flew in contractors all the way from Abuja to Ibadan just to construct a First Aid box and call it Health Centre. pic.twitter.com/Hpk52u4gw2 — VII 💫 (@Dr_Stewsss) December 24, 2020