Oyo lawmaker, Akin Alabi

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Otunba Akin Alabi, a Nigerian lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara constituency of Oyo State in the Federal House of Representatives is is currently the top trend on Twitter Nigeria because of his health center photos.

The lawmaker is getting quite the backlash on social media platform, Twitter, after sharing pictures of newly renovated health center in Ajiwogbo, Ibadan.

“Almost done. Health Center, Ajiwogbo, Ibadan,” the legislator flaunted the pictures.

However, most Twitter users were far from impressed. See their reactions:

