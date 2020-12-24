By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in his Christmas message to Nigerians urged Christians to pray for the betterment of the country.

The senator emphasised that the well-being of the country will lead to the realisation of the dream of every Nigerian.

He also urged Nigerians to promote peaceful co-existence and pray for the country this festive season.

The former Abia governor said the festive season is one to show love.

He urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity during and after the festive season.

He said Nigeria is better is an indivisible and united entity.

Kalu urged privileged citizens to support the poor in the festive season.

He promised to keep on his good works for his constituents, stressing that the political class must prioritise the welfare of the people.

He reminded Nigerians that COVID-19 is real.

The senator, therefore, advised Nigerians to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols.