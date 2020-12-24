The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has promoted 11 officers and upgraded 122 others to various ranks and cadres in Zamfara.

The Deputy State Commandant, Musa Garba announced this at an event to decorate the officers and men in Gusau on Thursday.

Garba said the officers promoted to next levels during the last promotion examination were between the grade levels 8 and 14, while 85 personnel were upgraded from the corps assistant cadre to inspector cadre.

He added that another 20 personnel were converted from inspector cadre to superintendent cadre and 17 personnel were upgraded from the corps assistant cadre to superintendent cadre.

Garba said that the conversion was based on the relevant qualifications obtained by the officers and men during their service with the corps.

Also speaking at the event, the Commander, 1 Brigade, Gusau, Brig-Gen. Musiliu Bello urged the officers and men of the command to justify their promotion by working hard to combat current security challenges in the country.

Bello said the motive behind promoting personnel was to expose them to more tasks and responsibilities of the organization for batter performance.

Similarly, the NSCDC State Commandant, Bature Aliyu, warned personnel against any act capable of compromising the security of the country.

Aliyu urged them to be more dedicated to duty and double their effort in tackling the security threats facing the state and nation at large.