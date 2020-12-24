The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Benue Command, on Thursday, said it had deployed 1,335 personnel to ensure peaceful celebration during the Yuletide.

Mr Michael Ejelikwu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement in Makurdi.

He said the corps would not leave anything to chances due to the current security situation in the country.

Ejelikwu promised that the corps had put in place plans to ensure the protection of lives and property during the festive period.

He said that the corps would not condone any act of criminality, noting that officers and men of the command were on 24 hours surveillance.

“Any culprit(s) apprehended will face the full wrath of the law. Residents can go about their legitimate activities without fear and to report any suspected criminal activities around them”, he said.