By Abankula

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino has been picked to replace Paris Saint Germain sacked coach, Thomas Tuchel.

Fabrizio Romano, a sports journalist with close links to European football clubs Mauricio Pochettino said Pochettino has reached an agreement with PSG.

“Now it’s time to prepare the contracts, sort out the last details [as the choice of the technical staff and sign”, he tweeted.

Tuchel’s sack on the eve of Christmas was reported today by French paper L’Equipe and German paper Bild.

It came a day after the underperforming clubside beat Strasbourg 4-0 to end the year on a high note.

The victory still left them with 35 points, one point behind Lille and Lyon.

PSG has not officially confirmed Tuchel’s sack.

There has been no word about it on its Twitter handle and website.