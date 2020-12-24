By Bayo Onanuga

Majority of Nigerians said they would vote neither the All Progressives Congress nor the Peoples Democratic Party were elections to hold anytime soon.

In a poll conducted by P.M.NEWS online, 54 percent of the 2,752 people polled rejected APC and PDP.

They said they would rather vote for ‘New Party, new candidates”.

Both the PDP and APC were tied 23 percent each in favourability by the respondents.

The poll was conducted between 9 and 11 December.

Respondents were asked: “ If the general election were to hold tomorrow, what political party would you vote for and why?”

The open ended part of the question allowed Nigerians to speak out on why they would never vote for the two leading parties.

Some of the respondents are also sceptical about a new party and its candidates, believing no public good will ever come from them, since they are Nigerians.

One respondent simply suggested Nigeria should be handed over to Dubai to run.

Dubai and sister UAE city of Abu Dhabi are the favourite destinations of Nigeria’s elite and politicians who had made money from the Nigerian system.

P.M.NEWS interpretation of the poll is that the two major political parties need a lot of work to do to assure the public they will serve the greatest good of the greatest number of Nigerians if they win at the polls.

Here are samples of the view of Nigerians on the two parties and the new one :

If U choose APC over PDP, U are mad

If U choose PDP over APC, U are mader

If U think any of the two is better, U are madest

APC is PDP & PDP is APC in disguise

It's time for new NIGERIA and new Governance in Nigeria 🇳🇬, nothing progressive can ever come from both APC AND PDP — UTHOLAB (@utholab) December 12, 2020

If the poll is free and fair. APC nor pdp will never win — _Olusegun (@ShegunN_) December 11, 2020

APC and PDP are just name of a political party … It's the same people in PDP that are in APC … Same APC in PDP !! Expect massive decamp from APC to PDP in 2023 once PDP Zone it's presidency to the North .. Old enemies become new friend …

Old friends become new Enemies — Adebisi-Ola (@Bisi77366552) December 11, 2020

Nigerians should channel their energy into forming a new party and Nationwide sensitization on the need to remove APC and PDP. Instead of any divisive protest that will create more problems to Nigerians, considering the poor economic, volatile nature and security conditions now. — Engineer Ojei (@ojeiikems) December 11, 2020

I'll sat down at home an sleep. — Bashir_Bayawa (@Bashir_bayawa) December 11, 2020

Someone is voting apc 😳 with our present predicament — tommy shelby of 042 (@IRISNWAMAMA____) December 12, 2020

All na thieves — CJ (@Cjudeh1) December 12, 2020

For the fact that all these corrupt politicians can decamp from APC to PDP and PDP to APC, we can never get it right. They need to reform all parties and make laws that can stop easy decamping. until then we will still be in this mess. — Goals (@onagaod) December 12, 2020

Whatvis the different between APC and PDP. Killing machines!!! — Mark (@Mark42487969) December 12, 2020

Nothing like new party, they will all defect in numbers, they are the same — Celebrityprinter (@legacyprintss) December 12, 2020

Sorry, I ain't voting — Abdulrazaq (@Biggadad) December 12, 2020

The ruling party APC and her arc enemy PDP have their existence from same source. A leopard cannot change its spot. They're recircle garbage. — F€MI (@Khalvarry) December 12, 2020

Not interested in the voting again. All of them na the same. — Christine (@ChiomaPaulDick1) December 12, 2020

We don see @OfficialPDPNig and @OfficialAPCNg finish Them no get anything to offer except CORRUPTION, INSECURITY, POOR HEALTH, POOR EDUCATION, POVERTY, LACK OF RULE OF LAW. — #EndASUUStrike (@chima_oguzie) December 12, 2020

I'm confused

If it is possible ni

Make we just employ Dubai government abi some other good set jare

All this people here are bird of the same feathers — olatunji ogunjinmi (@Olatunjinmi) December 12, 2020

Twitter people will vote for new party and new candidate, but the teeming Nigerians will vote either APC or PDP and INEC will definitely vote APC. — #ENDSARS (@lawman4music) December 13, 2020

I will vote new political party. Both PDP, APC are 6 and half a dozen. — toyin ajia (@toyinajia) December 14, 2020

I have APC card but I have lost interest in the party program for the nation.

People are suffering especially the masses. — oseni fasasi (OMO ODOGBOLU) (@fasasi_oseni) December 11, 2020

New party with same Nigerians or new party with foreigners? Yeye dey smell. — POmamegbe1 (@Pomamegbe1) December 12, 2020