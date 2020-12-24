PDP and APC : unpopular among Nigerians

By Bayo Onanuga

Majority of Nigerians said they would vote neither the All Progressives Congress nor the Peoples Democratic Party were elections to hold anytime soon.

In a poll conducted by P.M.NEWS online, 54 percent of the 2,752 people polled rejected APC and PDP.

They said they would rather vote for ‘New Party, new candidates”.

Both the PDP and APC were tied 23 percent each in favourability by the respondents.

Screenshot of the poll

The poll was conducted between 9 and 11 December.

Respondents were asked: “ If the general election were to hold tomorrow, what political party would you vote for and why?”

The open ended part of the question allowed Nigerians to speak out on why they would never vote for the two leading parties.

Some of the respondents are also sceptical about a new party and its candidates, believing no public good will ever come from them, since they are Nigerians.

One respondent simply suggested Nigeria should be handed over to Dubai to run.

Dubai and sister UAE city of Abu Dhabi are the favourite destinations of Nigeria’s elite and politicians who had made money from the Nigerian system.

P.M.NEWS interpretation of the poll is that the two major political parties need a lot of work to do to assure the public they will serve the greatest good of the greatest number of Nigerians if they win at the polls.

Here are samples of the view of Nigerians on the two parties and the new one :