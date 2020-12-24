Teniola Apata aka sugar mummy or Teni Makanaki, joins forces with producer P.Priime for her new single entitled “Come & See” to mark her birthday.

The record comes after the successful release of her single “Jo“, where she had a cameo appearance from legendary singer Shina Peters.

Her birthday was on Wednesday December 23rd 2020.

Teni became popular after releasing the hit singles “Askamaya”, “Case” and “Uyo Meyo”. “Askamaya” was ranked 15th on MTV Base’s year-end list of the Top 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018.

She won Rookie of the Year at the 2018 Headies Awards, and Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. She also won Best New Artist at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

The Nigerian star dropped her debut single “Amen” while signed to Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records. She later signed with Dr. Dolor Entertainment in 2017.