Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has reaffirmed its readiness to meet the waste management needs of residents during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year festivities, thus consolidating on its year-round vision of establishing a cleaner and livable Lagos.

In a statement released to the media, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, disclosed that the Authority would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the season was celebrated in a cleaner environment, in spite of the anticipated 100 per cent increase in waste generation during the period.

He revealed that the Authority had intensified efforts on street and highway sanitation across the state, adding that PSP operators had been mandated to work round the clock in their assigned areas of operation, while the agency would provide backup trucks.

Odumboni further stated that to ensure effective sanitation services were provided during the yuletide, members of LAWMA’s management team had been assigned different locations in the metropolis, to monitor the situation of the environment.

He admonished residents to desist from acts capable of polluting the environment and endangering its inhabitants and seized the opportunity to appeal to motorists to drive with caution, to safeguard lives of street sweepers and other service providers.

While wishing all Lagosians dirt-free Christmas and New Year celebrations, he enjoined residents to call the toll-free 07080601020 or 617, for inquiries on waste management in their areas during and after the festive season.