India’s latest data from the Federal Health Ministry reveals that the COVID-19 tally rose to 10,123,778 after 24,712 new cases were registered within 24 hours.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 146,756 with 312 more deaths.

There are still 283,849 active cases in the country, while 9,693,173 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of India has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 160 million tests have been conducted.

As many as 165,308,366 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 1,039,645 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country.

As many as 871 new cases and 18 deaths were registered in the national capital through Wednesday.

So far, 10,347 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi’s Health Department.

